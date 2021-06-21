Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are 24 active wildfires in the region. Overall most of the region has a low to moderate risk, however in the Kenora and Red Lake areas the hazard is high.

There were no new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 21.

At the time of this update there were 24 active fires in the region. One fire is not under control, nine are being observed, four fires are being held and 10 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the Kenora and Red Lake districts.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fire of Note

Sioux Lookout 17 – located near Otatakan Lake, approximately 85 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout. The 630-hectare fire is not under control. More crews were assigned to this fire today. Fire behaviour is minimal.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.