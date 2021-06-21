NIPIGON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment have arrested and charged a Nipigon resident following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

In May 2020 an investigation into online access to child pornography was initiated by the Nipigon OPP. Police executed a search warrant at a Nipigon residence and seized a number of electronic devices for further examination.

As a result of this investigation, on June 14, 2021, a 29-year-old individual was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code and one count of accessing child pornography contrary to section 163.1(4.1) of the Criminal Code.

Due to a publication ban police are unable to identify the accused.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and was subsequently released with a future court date in August 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to collaborate with other agencies to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse-It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.