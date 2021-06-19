Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A cooler day across the region today.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Cloudy conditions prevail today. It is 11 to start your Saturday headed to a high of 20. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies to start the evening but will break out into partly cloudy skies later in the evening. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 7.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 10 headed to a high of 22 for Saturday in Sioux Lookout. Cloudy skies are forecast for the day.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 12.

Peawanuck Weather Outlook

It is 1 this morning in Peawanuck. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds becoming southwest 30 km/h late this morning. High of 21 is expected. The wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming north at 30 late this evening. Low overnight of 2.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 10 this morning under mainly cloudy skies in Kenora. High of 23 is expected. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight is forecast. Low overnight of 14.