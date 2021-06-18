Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are 31 active fires in the region. The fire hazard is low in the Northern regions of the province. The hazard is higher in Kenora, Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and Nipigon regions.

One new fire was discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 18. Kenora 55 is located approximately 5.5 kilometres southeast of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control.

Five fires were not under control, eight fires were being held, eight fires were under control and 10 fires were being monitored. Four fires were called out today.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in Nipigon District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Nipigon District, is advising the public that due to forest fire activity in the Nipigon area from the Nipigon fires 7 and 8, an Implementation Order is in effect that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Nipigon District Ministry Of Natural Resources and Forestry. All roads north of the Camp 81 Road/Devious Lake junction and west of the Camp 81 Road/John Ahl Road/Hainsworth Road junction; including Weatherall Lake Road, Cosgrave Lake Road, Seahorse Lake Road and Foam Lake Road.

All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Nipigon District office (807) 853-1322. View the map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning.