Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heading to the weekend, the wildfire hazard across the region is ramping up. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for most of the region.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 12 headed to a daytime high of 26 today under sunny skies to start the day. There will be increasing cloudiness near noon and then a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. The will make it feel like Humidex 27. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight the forecast will be for cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Winds will be west 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 10.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 16 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. Skies are cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will become west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. Environment Canada says that the temperature will be steady near 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light overnight. Low overnight will be 9.

Sachigo Lake First Nation

It is 4 to start the morning in Sachigo Lake. There will be a few showers ending this morning then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the north 20 km/h. High for the day will be 12.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low overnight will be 7.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

For Kenora, there will be increasing cloudiness early this morning. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon.

Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High for Friday will be 19.

Tonight skies will be overcast. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light overnight. Low overnight will be 10.