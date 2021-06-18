DRYDEN – Stanley Hazlewood of Dryden was fined $1,400 for abandoning four northern pike while ice fishing. Hazlewood also received a two-year probation order under which he is not allowed to fish in the province of Ontario, or possess fishing equipment.

Court heard that on February 23, 2020, conservation officers observed Hazlewood fishing walleye north of Dryden. During his time fishing, there were four northern pike caught and left on the ice. After a period of time, officers observed all four fish being put down the fishing holes and left abandoned. Hazlewood was contacted shortly after and subsequently charged.

Justice of the Peace Patricia Clysdale-Cornell heard the case against Hazlewood in the Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden, on May 4, 2021.

