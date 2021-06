Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reports one new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Another person has died from the virus however. There are also two fewer persons in hospital.

There is another case of one of the Variants of Concern.

The total of current active cases is now at 31.

The cause of this case is pending, and the individual is in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities.