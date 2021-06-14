Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of an adult male following the discovery of a body in a waterway on the city’s south-side this weekend.

Officers were originally dispatched to the zero-to-100 block of Simpson Street near the Kaministiquia River Heritage Park just after 10 am on Saturday, June 12, after a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body in water.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

The body of a deceased adult male was located and retrieved. Police continue to hold a scene and ask the public to continue avoiding the area at this time.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation. A post-mortem examination is pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.