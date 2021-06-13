Facing challenges is the very step towards victory. Hadeel Reyad is one such individual who is a token of diversity and commitment. A dedicated woman working in the field of media and production, she has been consistently earnest in her work. Specifically reflecting on her media aspect, she is a sports beat reporter. Covering several sports events like football and tennis, she is a familiar face in the domain.

The amount of recognition and appreciation that Hadeel Reyad has achieved as a sports reporter, is not just a matter of hard work but also her determined passion. She herself is an athlete. Functional training and long-distance cycling are her main sports. It is her love and passion for sports which inspired her to become a professional in the field. Apart from her main sports of interest, Hadeel Reyad also has engaged herself in triathlon and free diving. This new experience has further motivated her to widen her prospects in diverse sports activities. In her words, “I believe that sports make you smarter!” It makes you deal with things differently, giving a more positive perspective to one’s thinking. Sports can change one’s life for the better, without any background cost. Nevertheless, sports for Hadeel Reyad is like the essence of her entire life. It is quite natural how she puts her entire heart and soul into this field.

Apart from being an athlete and a media person, Hadeel Reyad is also a producer. Naming a few, she is working as a producer for programs related to WC 2022 and also for a renowned sports channel. Moreover, she is also engaged in producing several documentaries for 2022.

Hadeel’s professional life is like the epitome of versatility and diversification driven out of immense passion and interest. Grabbing all the opportunities offered by the world around her, she has been successfully acing them. With great perseverance and diligence, Hadeel Reyad has been pursuing all her dreams and goals.

Owing to her interests in the world of sports, Hadeel Reyad aspires to promote the same among more and more individuals. She believes that the benefits and advantages of including any particular sport in one’s life are something everyone should be aware of. Reaching out to the masses, she has been actively promoting the requisite awareness and enthusiasm towards sports. She also takes up several challenges for supporting and motivating people to do cycling and engaging in sports.

Hadeel Reyad’s journey in the world of media and production along with incorporating her zeal and vigor for sports has been one of shining success. Sports has been a major driving force in all her accomplishments, reflecting a more optimistic approach in life. Witnessing all its benefits and welfare on an individual level, Hadeel Reyad further aims to enlighten more such individuals, helping them choose the best for themselves!

Connect with Hadeel Reyad on Instagram – @hadeelriyaad