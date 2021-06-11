Thunder Bay – Weather – The overall weather outlook is for mostly cooler conditions across much of the region. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 13 headed to a high forecast of 16 in Thunder Bay for Friday. Skies are cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning and again Ito early this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a few showers beginning this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Fog patches are expected to be developing near midnight. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h before becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 12 this morning in Sioux Lookout headed to a Friday daytime high of 20. Skies are cloudy and there is a 40 per cent chance of drizzle early this morning. The weather service says to expect a few showers beginning this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight there will be a few showers ending late this evening then cloudy. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light overnight. Low overnight 14.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is 9 in Sachigo Lake this morning. The forecast is for mainly sunny skies. Winds will become southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for Friday will be 22. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will become cloudy late this evening. Showers will be beginning overnight. Winds will be southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight will be 13.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is 15 this morning in Kenora under cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle early this morning followed by a 40 per cent chance of showers later this morning. A few showers are in the forecast for this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High for Friday will be 24. The Humidex will be 30. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight we are forecasting a few showers ending this evening then cloudy skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Winds will be southwest 20 after midnight. Low overnight will be 14.