Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today, June 9, 2021.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, including the election of all of the director nominees, comprising: Alan Coutts; Luca Giacovazzi; Jean Paul Gladu; Bo Liu; Paul Parisotto; and John Pollesel.

The results of the matters considered at the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors and re-approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan, are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on June 9, 2021.