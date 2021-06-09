Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are contrasts in the weather across the region today. In the far north it is cool. There remain heat warnings for the western regions, including Kenora, Dryden and Fort Frances.

Ontario is starting, by Friday to re-open many parts of the economy. The end of some of the closures is in sight. That means that the hard work is paying off. It also means keeping all of our eyes on the ball and not losing focus.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 12 under sunny skies to start your Wednesday. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h this afternoon. High of 23 with the Humidex at 25. The UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low overnight of 14.

Sioux Lookout Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with a 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon is in the forecast for Sioux Lookout. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. High for the day will be 28. The Humidex is at 31. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight there will be a few showers ending after midnight then cloudy conditions. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local precipitation amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected. Low overnight will be 17.

Webequie Outlook

It is 12 headed to a daytime high of 16 for Webequie. Mainly sunny skies to start the day, but there will be cncreasing cloudiness this afternoon followed by rain showers. The temperature will fall to 11 this morning then rising to the high of 16. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see more showers. Wind will be from the east at 20 km/h. Low plus 5.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

There is a Heat Warning in effect for Kenora, Grassey Narrows, Vermilion Bay, Fort Frances today. The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a few showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High for the day will be 30. However the Humidex will make it feel more like 37. The UV Index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see a few showers ending near midnight then cloudy skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm. The low overnight will be 18.