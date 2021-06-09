Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – As Ontario starts opening up this Friday, don’t expect Intercity Shopping Centre to fully return to business as usual, just yet.

ISC will not be opening this Friday June 11th.

Statement from ISC:

“We are following the Provincial guidelines and the first step in the Ontario reopening plan will allow stores that have street front entrances to open with 15 percent capacity.

“This means Sport Chek and Marshall’s will be opening on Friday. Essential services, curb-side pickup and takeout are still available at select stores. Please visit our website for participating stores and covid related information. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”