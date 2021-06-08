Thunder Bay – Weather – There are heat warnings for Western Ontario and a Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Kakabeka Falls this morning.

Heat Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Thunder Bay Outlook

For the City of Thunder Bay this morning there is not as of 07:30 any weather alerts or warnings in effect. However there are very strong winds from the west, skies are cloudy and there is rain, and lightning in parts of the city. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning to the west of the city.

The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and the risk of a thunderstorm. Skies will be clearing by this afternoon. High for the day will be 28 with the Humidex at 29. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight clear skies will continue with an overnight low of 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 16 headed to a high of 29 for Tuesday under sunny skies. The Humidex will make it feel like 31. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 18.

Washaho Cree Nation

There is a far more early spring-type day in store for Washaho. It is +1 headed a hight of only 6. Skies this morning are cloudy but are forecast to become a mix of sun and cloud near noon.

The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low overnight -2. Wind chill -4 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

There is a Heat Warning in effect for Kenora and region spreading out east of the city into Vermilion Bay and Dryden. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Otherwise sunny skies will continue. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. High of 32 with the Humidex at 34. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening. There will be increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low overnight of 20.