Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It was a warm and at times stormy weekend. Add in Sunday afternoon’s wind and Saturday night’s storm in Thunder Bay and it was hot, wet, and wild. Just a typical Western Ontario weekend.

There is Heat Warning in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

The weather service says that the first heat event of the season will continue today and persist into Tuesday.

Across the region there is some weather contrasts. It is a lot cooler in the northern regions of Ontario.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 16 to start your Monday in Thunder Bay headed to a high of 29. There will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Skies will be clearing later this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning. The UV index will be 9 or very high.

Tonight will start off with clear skies this evening then partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 12 headed to a high of 26 for Monday. Sunny skies with winds from the west 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low overnight of 15.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 12 headed to a high of 15 for Sachigo Lake today. Skies are cloudy. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 6.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 15 this morning to start the day in Kenora. Sunny skies and a daytime high of 27. UV index is 8 or very high.

Tonight partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 16.