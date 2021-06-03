Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Warmer temperatures are forecast for the coming days. There is efforts underway to be ready to combat any surge in wildfires. Air tractors from the Northwest Territories have arrived in Kenora to be ready.

One new fire was discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 3. Thunder Bay 14 is located west of Kabitotikwia Lake, approximately 134 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. The 0.5 hectare sized fire is under control.

One additional fire was discovered in the evening hours of June 2, following the last update. Red Lake 18 was located near Pikangikum First Nation. The 0.2 hectare fire has been declared out.

At the time of this update there are 10 active fires in the northwest region. One fire is being held, seven fires are under control and two fires are being observed. One fire was declared out today.

The wildland fire hazard is high throughout most of the Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances and Thunder Bay sectors. Moderate hazard conditions are present through most of the Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire



No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal.

When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.