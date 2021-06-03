Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The hotspot in Ontario this morning is Kenora at 17.

On the weather map this morning, there are heat advisories out across Western Canada but none have been issued in Ontario yet.

Environment Canada says, “Very hot temperatures are pushing their way through southern Manitoba from the west. Temperatures will rise into the low thirties for Thursday and will be extremely hot Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the teens. Humidity will remain low for the next couple of days, with higher humidity likely for Saturday”.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 10 under light showers this morning in the city. The daytime high will be 27. We are going to see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Humidex will make it feel more like 30.

The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 9.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 16 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout headed to a daytime high of 27. The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Low overnight of 12.

Washaho Cree Nation Outlook

Difference in weather looking North. It is 1 in Washaho this morning headed to a high of 5. Skies are cloudy. There is a 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before they shift to be from the north at 30 gusting to 50 later this morning.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with winds from the north at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 16 in Kenora this morning to start the day. There are a few showers which will be ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. High 27. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see skies clearing this evening. Low 14.