Thunder Bay – LIVING – Tourism Thunder Bay launched a campaign today to celebrate what locals admire most about their cherished city.

Named #TBaycation the campaign calls on residents to post photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram of their outdoor adventures, special experiences, and memories in the city for a chance to win prizes. To renew the love and passion locals have for their city, #TBaycation prompts residents to enjoy all the different ways to re-experience Thunder Bay.

About the TBaycation Campaign:

Help us showcase our amazing City and unforgettable experiences by showing us your #tbaycation and we’ll enter you into monthly draws to win PRIZES all summer long.

From June 1 August 31, 2021, we will be giving away 4 prizes. One on the last day of every month and one final grand prize.

How to Enter:

Take a photo/video of yourself/your family on your #tbaycation – at your favourite local place. Post the photo/video on Instagram or Facebook Make sure to use the hashtag #tbaycation in your post

For more details on the #TBaycation campaign, visit: www.visitthunderbay.com/TBaycation