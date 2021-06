Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 3 (three) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. The total number of current active cases is 54.

There were three cases resolved in the last 24 hours.

There is one fewer person in hospital.

One case is from close contact and the cause of the other two are pending.

Two of the cases are in Thunder Bay and the other case is in a First Nation community.