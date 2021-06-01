On Tuesday, May 25st, KiHS held their annual year-end graduation and awards ceremony with a record high thirty-eight graduates from ten communities.

For the second year, Facebook Live to stream the celebrations in each community.

Highlights of the ceremony included a keynote speech from Cheekbone Beauty founder Jenn Harper.

Greetings and congratulations also came from NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, and Minister of Health Patty Hajdu. Ron Miles from Fort Severn First Nation delivered the valedictorian address. Awards for marks, attendance, and most improved student in each community were announced for 14 KiHS communities.

Initially started in 1999 to allow students in remote Northern Communities the opportunity to complete grade nine Ontario Ministry of Education approved curriculum in the support and cultural context of their home communities, the program now includes a full scope of Ontario Secondary curriculum in all three streams with supports for Special Education, Co-op, and adult learning.

Graduating students were:

Bearskin Lake – Charity Chapman, Lyndon Kamenawatamin, Jacob Kamenawatamin

Fort Severn / Washaho Cree Nation – Darian Bluecoat, Elaine Duncan, Caroline Thomas, Pauline Miles, Roxanne Thomas, Ron Miles, Rosaline Howson, Adira Nayotchekeesic, Laney Miles, Brianna Miles, Glenda Mathews, Emmalee Miles, Brittany Lachinete, Morningstar Stoney

Keewaywin – Gerilyn McKay, Norman Linklater

Mattagami – Alicia Naveau

McDowell Lake – Vontane Keno

North Spirit Lake – Raylene Meekis, Joey Kakegamic, Lestat Rae

Poplar Hill – Carmen Strang

Sachigo Lake – Edna Beardy, Kezia Harper, Ashley Tait

Webequie – Tara Boyce, Deena Begg, Rachelle Whitehead-Begg, Sharice Shewaybick, Bronwyn Rody, Tricia Shewaybick, Alanna Suganaqueb, Hailey Whitehead

Slate Falls – Arlene Bearman, Freddie Shakakeesic