Thunder Bay – Weather – June is here. In the NHL last night, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Seven of their series. The wags out there are commenting it is Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s fault because he opened the golf courses last week.

There is a fog advisory in effect for

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Environment Canada reports that areas of dense fog along the north shore of Lake Superior continue this morning. Conditions will improve later in the morning.

A sure sign that June is here can be seen in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. There are advisories for heat in effect. A building ridge of high pressure from the West coast will bring daytime highs in the thirties and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens to most of Southern Manitoba through the rest of the week. A reprieve from the hottest temperatures is expected this weekend, however, temperatures remain warm into early next week in the southeastern prairies.

Thoughts for the Day

This week, across Canada, Indigenous people are still absorbing or trying to understand the tragedy of the discovery of 215 bodies at the former Kamloops residential school. For many people, this event is triggering memories, sadness, grief and a flood of emotions.

If you are one of those people for whom the news is causing you issues or concern, the National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line 1-866-925-4419 that provides immediate emotional support for former Indian Residential School students. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Something that the rest of us can do, be kind, be understanding, be there, don’t try to dominate. This news, and the likely very real truth that Canadians will find more bodies at other residential schools is going to mean many Indigenous people are going to be hurting for sometime to come.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated a need for kindness, this latest news shows that it is critically important especially now.

You can do this. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 5 in Thunder Bay to start Tuesday, as we head to a daytime high of 22. Sunny skies will start the day before becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will become south 20 km/h late this afternoon. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy continue. Low plus 5.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 7 on the way to a daytime high of 24 in Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies will start the day. They will be giving way to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low overnight of 12.

Webequie Weather Outlook

It is a contrast for Ontario’s North. In Webequie this morning it is cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. High for the day will be 7.

Tonight cloudy skies will start the evening. It will become partly cloudy after midnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low plus 4.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 11 to start the morning in Kenora. Sunny skies to start the morning. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High for June 1st will be 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 13.