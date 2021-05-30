Sioux Lookout – Mayor Doug Lawrance and Garnet Angeconeb, Residential School survivor, honoured citizen, and Elder, placed a wreath this evening at the corner of Wellington Street and Government Row, on behalf of the Municipal Truth and Reconciliation Committee:

The Sioux Lookout Municipal Committee on Truth and Reconciliation invites the community and region to join in remembering all former students – survivors – of Canada’s Indian Residential Schools system.

At this time, we especially acknowledge the families and communities directly impacted by the recent finding of 215 children’s remains at the Kamloops Indian Residential School site in British Columbia.

Through this painful experience, may we acknowledge the effects of historic trauma, work to understand one another, and, together, let us foster peace and understanding through reconciliation.

On behalf of the Municipality of Sioux Lookout and the Sioux Lookout Municipal Committee on Truth and Reconciliation Committee, we place this wreath to pay tribute to and honour all those who are impacted by the residential school legacy.