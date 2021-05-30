DRYDEN – WEATHER – There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Environment Canada states that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Isolated nickel size hail, and wind gusts up to 80 km/h are in the forecast.

The Weather Advisory is in effect through early this evening.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!