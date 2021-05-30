Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising workers of the Baffinland Mary River Mine, located on Baffin Island, Nunavut, of a potential high risk exposure to COVID-19. Anyone who worked at the Baffinland Mary River Mine since April 30, 2021, is at risk of exposure.

Anyone within the TBDHU catchment area who has returned from the Mary River Mine site since April 30, 2021, is asked to: