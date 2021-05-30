Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising workers of the Baffinland Mary River Mine, located on Baffin Island, Nunavut, of a potential high risk exposure to COVID-19. Anyone who worked at the Baffinland Mary River Mine since April 30, 2021, is at risk of exposure.
Anyone within the TBDHU catchment area who has returned from the Mary River Mine site since April 30, 2021, is asked to:
- – Immediately self-isolate
- – Contact TBDHU for important information by calling (807) 625-5900 (toll-free 1-888-294 6630).
Individuals who have already been contacted by TBDHU do not need to call unless you have been instructed to do so by the public health nurse you talked to.
TBDHU is working with the Ontario Ministry of Health, Public Health Ontario, and other public health units to follow-up with COVID-19 cases and contacts who have returned to Ontario from the mine site that is currently in a declared COVID-19 outbreak.