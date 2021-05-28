TORONTO – “With many of Ontario’s postsecondary students having been forced to adapt to new methods of learning, we know the COVID-19 pandemic has had an incredible impact on their mental health,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Since the release of Roadmap to Wellness, we have committed to making the necessary investments to close the existing gaps in care and expand the availability of mental health and addictions services for all of Ontario’s postsecondary students.”

Confederation College in Thunder Bay will be is receiving $263,920 to provide culturally informed mental health supports for Indigenous students that are reflective of the values and cultural practices of the Anishinaabe/Ojibwe people.

The Ontario government is providing $2.39 million to help improve mental health supports and services for postsecondary students. The funding is part of Ontario’s Roadmap to Wellness and will support eight innovative projects at select colleges, universities and Indigenous Institutes.

“COVID-19 has been a difficult time for many of our college and university students. This pandemic has further underscored the need to invest in mental health services,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “These new projects will help institutions build better services and partnerships for virtual and on-campus mental health supports – creating the best conditions possible for students to achieve their goals.”

The following projects include initiatives that will address the mental health impacts of COVID-19 and increase the availability of mental health supports for underserved black, Indigenous and Francophone students: