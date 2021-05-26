Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are fog advisories and frost advisories in parts of Western Ontario this morning. There is a blowing snow advisory for Peawanuck in the North.



Fog advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Areas of dense fog will continue early this morning.

Areas of dense fog will persist along the Lake Superior shoreline before dissipating this morning. Fog may reduce visibility suddenly to near zero.

Blowing snow advisory in effect for:

Peawanuck

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow expected this morning.

This kind of weather coupled with the current provincial stay-at-home order under the COVID-19 restrictions is making it very hard for many people to keep their focus.

Instances of intoxication are up, be that from alcohol, or drugs. Instances of domestic violence are up. People are choosing the bottle, the bong, or the needle and choosing anger as their path.

Honestly that isn’t the path. The path should be taking opportunities to learn, to care for one another. Reports have come into NetNewsLedger about a single mom who has taken upon herself to take food to the people in downtown Fort William here in Thunder Bay.

There is a chance here for all of us to look at where we are, and to decide that now is the time for change. Positive change.

You and your family, you can do this. All it takes is today, making a decision to start.

You can do this. Remember, “You’re beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

At 08:00 is is +10, and that is as warm as it will get today. The temperature will be falling today to 7. Skies are mainly cloudy. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this morning. Winds are going to be blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies with an overnight low of zero with patchy frost.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

The Frost Advisory we reported last night is still in effect. At 07:00 am it is at zero in Sioux Lookout under mainly cloudy skies. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or snow flurries early this morning with a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds are northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this afternoon. Temperature will be steady near plus 1. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight, the evening will start with mainly cloudy skies. Those clouds will be clearing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2 with frost. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

Rain showers this morning will be changing to ice pellets or rain and then changing to a few flurries this morning and ending near noon. There will be blowing snow late this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature will be falling to zero this afternoon.

Tonight will start with cloudy skies. We expect it will start becoming partly cloudy this evening. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -2. Wind chill near -8.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or snow flurries early this morning with the risk of freezing drizzle. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High for Wednesday will be 6.

Tonight will see clear skies. The low near zero with patchy frost.