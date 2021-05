Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – There is another day with only 1 case to report. Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 1 (one) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region. Current active case numbers are now at 17. Eight cases have been resolved.

There are also two fewer people in hospital.

Hard work is making a real difference in our district. For those of you respecting the social bubbles, wearing masks and getting a vaccine, it is helping.