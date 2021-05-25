Thunder Bay – Weather – For May 25th, the day starts with several weather issues across the region.



There is a freezing rain warning in the far North for Washaho Cree Nation. There are fog advisories in effect for Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Nipigon and out to Rossport. All along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

With rain in the forecast, don’t let the weather fully engulf your mood. Take some time today to be focused in being extra kind to those around you.

While overall across our region COVID-19 numbers are down, it is key to remember that the pandemic isn’t over yet. The cases being reported are mostly from travel outside of the region or from close contact.

A positive thought for starting you off this day… “You’re off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way,” courtesy of Dr. Suess.

You can do it. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Areas of dense fog are expected this morning.

Fog patches have developed and are expected to continue along the Lake Superior shoreline. Fog may reduce visibility suddenly to near zero.

It is 9 this morning to start you back to work. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. We do have the risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches should be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Thunder Bay does have a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Winds will pick up becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low expected at 7.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 15 to start the day in Sioux Lookout. Skies will be sunny this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for the day will be 24. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight the forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. There will also be a few showers beginning after midnight. There remains a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low zero with patchy frost possible.

Washaho Cree Nation

Freezing rain warning is in effect. Several hours of freezing rain leading to an ice build-up of 3 to 8 mm across the southern shores of Hudson Bay including the community of Fort Severn. Freezing rain is expected to begin this morning and last for several hours before transitioning to snow late this afternoon or early evening.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Sunny skies to start your Tuesday in the Kenora region. There will be however increasing cloudiness by this afternoon followed by a 40 per cent chance of showers later today. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will become southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or possibly snow flurries. There is also the risk of a thunderstorm this evening along with the risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero with patchy frost.