Thunder Bay – POLITICS – The decision over the Northern Ontario Medical School has led to Maureen Comuzzi stepping down as Progressive Conservative candidate for Thunder Bay-Atikokan.

Comuzzi has released the following statement after notifying the Ontario PC Party she has resigned as the nominated candidate for the 2022 Ontario Election:

“As a dedicated conservative and lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, I am deeply disappointed in the government’s recent decision to sever the Northern Ontario Medical School from Lakehead University despite the legitimate concerns raised by the people of Northwestern Ontario.

“The government has decided to hastily introduce legislation without consulting Northwestern Ontario or the people of Thunder Bay. This legislation will create new administrative costs for the taxpayer rather than directly funding medical education in Ontario’s North.

“Finding waste and efficiencies in government, while delivering for Northern Ontario is why I sought the Ontario PC nomination in Thunder Bay-Atikokan. This legislation does exactly the opposite of what I wished to accomplish as PC Member of Provincial Parliament for our region.

“Significant questions still need to be answered, including big issues such as the impact on taxpayers, accreditation of the medical school, and the potential negative impact on delivering healthcare in the North.

“Premier Ford has been a strong and thoughtful leader for Ontario, and I know he cares deeply about the North, respecting taxpayers and creating good jobs. I urge the Premier to step in and correct this decision for the benefit of Ontario taxpayers, the medical school, and our Northern community.”