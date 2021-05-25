Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Jason Rasevych has been placed in a new role as Partner, Financial Advisory Practice and National Leader Indigenous Client Services for Deloitte Canada:

“Anyone who has followed my career knows that my twin passions are advocating for Indigenous rights and reconciliation as well as economic and business development. I’m pleased to announce that I have accepted a position as a partner at Deloitte Canada in its Financial Advisory practice. I am also now the national leader of the firm’s Indigenous Client Services, a newly created position that allows me to make a significant impact at a national level,” states Rasevych.

“As an Anishinaabe from Ginoogaming First Nation in Northwestern Ontario, my First Nation identity, values, and traditional teachings has always guided my career choices. Deloitte’s leadership is committed to enabling me to continue to use my knowledge and skills to advance and advocate for Indigenous peoples across Canada. This announcement is important to me on a personal level. But it’s also important to Deloitte as it illustrates the firm’s commitment to its robust Reconciliation Action Plan, which is built on the pillars of inclusion, education, employment, and economic empowerment. My role is to work with corporate, government, and Indigenous leaders to identify ways we can reach the goal of economic reconciliation and drive Indigenous communities toward economic prosperity”.

“Deloitte’s position as a trusted firm attracted me to this job. Its reputation and influence provide me with a powerful toolbox to bring together all practice areas of the organization to help facilitate Indigenous ownership of infrastructure and natural resources as well as improve access to capital. This will help ensure that Indigenous peoples rights are respected in projects that affect their communities and land.

“More than ever before, Canada’s business community recognizes that Indigenous peoples have an important role to play in the country’s growth. According to recent studies, the Indigenous economy will grow to $100 billion by 2024, up from $24 billion today. But more work needs to be done to eliminate the infrastructure gap that exists in Indigenous communities. As an organization, we’d like to become a trusted advisor to Indigenous communities and companies, as well as an integrator to support economic and business reconciliation in Canada. We also aim to help our non-Indigenous clients develop equitable economic partnerships with Indigenous communities.

“Fighting for Indigenous prosperity is at the core of who I am. I’ve always been attracted to David-versus-Goliath projects. I’ve been involved in blockades where Indigenous peoples asserted their jurisdiction to uphold their rights. I’ve been involved in litigation against governments and companies that are not respectful of Indigenous social license and free, prior informed consent. I bring my capabilities and perspective to an organization that I know is serious about its commitment to reconciliation. In my role, I will speak directly to corporate Canada and to federal and provincial governments to make a real difference.

“I am truly excited to make this announcement. With over 250 Indigenous clients for its audit, assurance, consulting, risk advisory, and other services, Deloitte is already poised to be a corporate leader in Indigenous reconciliation. I look forward to forging stronger relationships between Indigenous groups and Deloitte and helping ensure everyone not only participates but also thrives in Canada’s economic growth and prosperity”.

Jason Rasevych – Biography

Jason Rasevych has over 20 years of marketing, finance, strategy, governance, economic development, and management experience with various First Nations and organizations across Canada. In 2018, he was recognized a one of Canada’s Top Economic Developers and has secured more than $150 million for capital projects, legacy infrastructure, and business expansion with Indigenous groups. Jason has deep knowledge of Indigenous rights and the resource sector through his involvement in complex negotiations between First Nations, Industry and Government. He has led Indigenous groups to precedent setting agreements in the mining, forestry, energy and broadband sectors resulting in equity for Indigenous peoples in natural resources and ownership of enabling infrastructure. In 2019, he co-founded the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association to advocate for the inclusion of Indigenous business in pursuit of economic reconciliation in Canada.

Deloitte provides audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights and service to address clients’ most complex business challenge.