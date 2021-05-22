Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 4 (four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Current active cases is now at 25 as seven cases were resolved.

There are however five cases of Variants of Concern in Saturday’s report.

Two of the cases are from travel outside of Northwestern Ontario. Two are from close contact.

Two of the four new cases are in First Nation communities, and two are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

The Health Unit will not be reporting on either Sunday or on Victoria Day Monday.