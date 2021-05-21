Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are freezing rain warnings in parts of the far north of Ontario, and in the Kenora Region there are Air Quality Advisories in effect.

The provincial stay-at-home order has in effect been extended to June 12th.

The impact of that extension and the weather is going to hit many people hard. That means practicing kindness and being patient.

You can do this, remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Rain showers should be ending this morning then we will have cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the weather will feature mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing this evening. Low overnight of 9.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will bring cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this evening and after midnight. A few showers will begin overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low 10.

Kasabonika Weather

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Freezing rain is expected to develop early this morning.

Big Trout Lake and northern portions of Webequie and Attawapiskat will be affected. There is potential for up to 5 mm of ice accretion in some areas.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Periods of freezing rain will be ending late this morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers. Winds will be northeast 30 km/h becoming light this afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 late this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this evening and after midnight. Light snow at times mixed with ice pellets beginning overnight. There is a risk of freezing rain overnight. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight cloudy with rain showers beginning late this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing late this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Temperature steady near 16.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring.