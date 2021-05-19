OTTAWA – Todd Doherty, Conservative Special Advisor for Mental Health and Wellness, and Richard Martel, Conservative Quebec Political Lieutenant, issued the following statement on the proposed national three-digit suicide prevention hotline:

“It’s been almost 160 days since Parliament passed a motion to create a national three-digit suicide prevention hotline. During this time the Liberals have failed to take action.

“The mental health and wellness of Canadians have been severely impacted during this pandemic. Now is the time for action, not more delays or more consultations. The simple fact is struggling Canadians can’t afford to wait any longer.

“That’s why Canada’s Conservatives are calling on the Liberals to immediately put forward a timeline for when this hotline will be available to Canadians. While the Liberals sit on this life-saving initiative, Canada’s Conservatives will prioritize a national three-digit suicide prevention hotline and secure the mental health of Canadians.”