Thunder Bay – WEATHER – We have weather contrasts across the region today



There are freezing rain warnings in effect for Peawanuck and Washaho Cree Nation in Ontario’s Far North. There are heat advisories in the form of a special weather statement for all of Southern Manitoba right up to the provincial boundary.

It is hard to say if the Ontario order to close the border to all but essential travel has the hot weather held up.

As the provincial stay-at-home order and lockdown continues, what we are doing in our region is keeping the COVID-19 numbers down. We have to keep doing it to ensure that those numbers stay down.

On a personal level, we are expecting warm weather in the western regions of the province today.

Take the time to get outside and enjoy and gather up some natural vitamin d. Practice extra kindness and care to those in your social bubble.

You can do it! Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 8 degrees in Thunder Bay to start your morning. Sunny skies are expected with a daytime high of 26. Winds will be south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon then light late this afternoon. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will start with clear skies. They will become partly cloudy late this evening. Low 10.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 17 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies with winds becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning are expected. High for the day will be 27. Humidex will make it feel like 28. The UV index is at 8 or very high.

Tonight clear skies with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 15.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is -1 to start the day in Washaho Cree Nation. Periods of freezing rain or rain changing to a few rain showers this morning and ending this afternoon then cloudy skies are expected. Wind southeast 20 km/h. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 1.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 16 to start your Kenora morning. Sunny skies with winds becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning are forecast. High for Tuesday will be 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight Increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 16.