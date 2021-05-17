Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Its Monday. Weather conditions across the region are going to be summer-like.

The provincial stay-at-home order and provincial lockdown continues for Ontario.

Thunder Bay Weather

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon is forecast. High for the day should be 26. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening then clearing. Low overnight of 6.

Sioux Lookout Weather

A warm day is in store for Sioux Lookout. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning is forecast. Those clouds will be clearing out this morning. High of 25. The UV index of 7 or high is expected.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 15.

Sandy Lake Weather

Mainly cloudy skies are in Sandy Lake this morning, but will be clearing near noon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Monday will be 17. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Wind will become southwest 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight 14.

For the Northlands… there is a low pressure system in Northern Manitoba we are watching. There is a Winter Storm Advisory in effect for Northern Manitoba, with another 20 centimetres of snow expected.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

For Kenora we are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers early this morning then sunny skies. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High for Monday is 26. UV index is at 7 or high is expected.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be 16.