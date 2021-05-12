Since the advent of the Internet, the world has changed enormously. Now people don’t need to buy a music CD, they just need to go to sites like YouTube and enjoy their favorite song.

But, to listen to any song over the Internet, you need a stable connection. A connection is not always available, but there is a solution.

All songs can be downloaded, no matter where they are hosted. Moreover, they can be downloaded in almost any format.

There are different ways to download music. The best method is to use a YouTube mp3 converter. On the Internet there are different converters if you want to know which one is the best, stay with us and find out.

Is it possible to download music from YouTube?

YouTube is the most famous online platform for saving songs and videos nowadays. It is not the only one, but it is the most used. YouTube has several interesting technological features, such as the ability to select the video quality, the ability to download and click videos. But, we must specify a few things.

YouTube does not have a very useful download option, because this tool is very limited in its free version. Instead, the paid version is known as “Youtube Premium”, which allows you to download videos and music with better quality. But, not all music videos can be downloaded, only those that YouTube allows.

In addition, Youtube Premium is not available in all countries and its price may impede some people.

But, in short, it is possible to download music videos from YouTube. Although there are other more convenient and legal options, such as a YouTube mp3 converter.

What do I need to download music?

The process of downloading music does not differ much from other downloading processes. You only need one of these 2 options:

Software installed on your device.

An online tool.

The first option is highly recommended, there are several useful downloading programs. But, you need to download them and take up space in your storage memory. Therefore, the most recommended option is an online tool. That is to say, it does not need to be downloaded.

That is the case with the YouTube mp3 converter. It is a tool that does not need downloading, the only thing you need is an Internet connection. Since both options need an Internet connection, the most recommended are the converters, because they do not take up space and can be used on any device.

What is a YouTube mp3 converter?

You already know that the best option is a YouTube mp3 converter. Now it’s time to explain in depth what a converter is.

A converter is a tool that can transform a file from one format into another format. Usually, converters convert a YouTube video into audio in MP3 or MP4 format. But, they can also have different functions related to Youtube.

The ideal converter will depend on your needs. That’s why we have prepared in this post, the review of several converters that have different functions.

A converter just for YouTube: Mp3download

Our first review is about a YouTube mp3 converter dedicated exclusively to YouTube. If you are a fan of music stored within this platform, then you should use mp3download.to.

This converter works as a website. Its interface is very easy to use. The first thing you will see is a search bar that has double functionality. The first one is to paste the link to the music video to be downloaded. The second function is to search for the video directly through the search bar, thanks to the YouTube base.

If you only want to download videos from YouTube, we recommend you to use mp3download.

A website with many functions: Ontiva

If you need a website with multiple tools dedicated to this platform, we recommend you to use ontiva.com.

This site has several tools, such as a YouTube mp3 converter. Its interface is also simple to use and is compatible with any device.

With Ontiva you can download YouTube videos and convert them to various formats, including MP3 Juice, MOV, FLAC, MP3, MP4, MKV, AVI, and many others. It also has a tool to trim videos and create GIFs.

If you need a converter with various tools for YouTube, don’t hesitate to use ontiva.

A site with multiple tools: Evano

Our last recommendation is evano.com, a multifunctional website, but its main attraction is its YouTube mp3 converter.

To stand out from the competition. Evano had to include several extra tools. Its first attraction is the ability to download YouTube videos and convert them to any format. But, you can also use it to change the resolution, size, and format of the videos.

In addition, it has a tool to edit and assemble various audio tracks. Along with this, it also has a tool to change the format of your audio file.

But, that’s not all. Evano is useful for students. Because it has a file manager, which supports more than 70 file types.

If you want a multifunctional converter, don’t hesitate to use Evano.

What other options are there if I don’t want to use a YouTube mp3 converter?

Converters are the best option, but if you don’t want to use them, then we can recommend other less useful options.

For example, there is the YouTube Premium option. As we mentioned before, this is a paid service, which allows you to download music videos from YouTube, but only those that the platform wants.

Another option is to use a video player. For example, the VLC player can download music from YouTube, but this tool still has bugs and does not allow you to change the format.