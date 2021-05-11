Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The woodlands are drying out. There were five new fires discovered today.

Sioux Lookout 2 is under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Walton Lake, approximately 20 kilometres east of Sioux Lookout. Red Lake 4 is being held at 15.5 hectares and is located near Balmer creek, near Balmertown. Two FireRanger crews, one CL-415 waterbomber, and one birddog aircraft assisted the Red Lake Fire Department with this fire. Red Lake 5 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located near the community of Pikangikum, approximately 90 kilometres north of Red Lake. Dryden 11 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near McEwen Lake, approximately 143 kilometres northeast of Ignace. Nipigon 1 has been declared out at 0.5 hectares and was located near Hardrock Creek in Geraldton.



There was one fire following yesterday’s report. Red Lake 3 has been declared out at 0.2 hectares and was located near the community of Pikangikum.

At the time of this update, there are four active fires in the region. One fire is not under control, two fires are being held and one fire is under control.

The fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high with an area of low hazard in the Nipigon district.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.