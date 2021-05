Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – There were seven new cases of COVID-19 recorded by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit for Monday, May 10 2921.

There were also four cases of the Variants of Concern.

Six of the cases are from Close Contact, and one is from Travel Outside of Northwestern Ontario.

Three cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. Four are in district communities.

There is one more person hospitalized with the virus.