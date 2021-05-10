Thunder Bay – LIVING – After 42 years of service, Lutheran Community Care is adapting to be more inclusive and place greater emphasis on broad community outreach. Today, the organization unveiled a new logo and tagline of; “Caring services for everyone” in conjunction with the opening of a third location in Thunder Bay’s South Core for vulnerable young adults.

Established in 1979, Lutheran Community Care is expanding its community-based services to reach more vulnerable people at the grassroots. Services include Street Reach, Adult Developmental Services, Tenant Support and a Mobile team to support complex needs related to mental health, addictions, homelessness, or involvement with the law.

The new location on Victoria Avenue East in Thunder Bay will serve at-risk populations through a Mobile Integrated Team (MIT). Cultural Wellness workers engage with Indigenous young adults with serious mental health concerns and developmental disabilities. The site also includes laundry equipment, public computers and a kitchen to support daily living skill development.

Michael Maunula, Executive Director says, “We need the community to understand that while our foundations may be faith-based, we are here to serve the entire community. Our purpose is to help people live to their fullest potential by caring for their unique physical, emotional, social, economic and faith needs. Our services and programs are as diverse as the communities and people we support. We are here to help and what’s most important is that people feel welcome to come to us for help when they need it.”

The new marketing strategy shifts focus to Community Care and strives to educate the public about the wide range of social and developmental services that are available to people of all faiths, cultures and backgrounds through the organization’s various locations.

“The social and developmental needs of local people and communities are increasingly complex, and Lutheran Community Care is committed to delivering culturally grounded and appropriate approaches to help individuals and families navigate the challenges of independent life, and improve their overall mental health and wellness. The new branding is intended to help us connect and reach more people at risk with messaging that emphasizes that we are open, inclusive and welcoming,” continued Maunula.

The new Lutheran Community Care brand includes the removal of the word Centre to reflect that services and programs are delivered to people at the community level. The new logo design and visual identity strategy includes a mosaic of diversity to represent the diverse people, faiths and communities served.

Lutheran Community Care has offices on Bay Street and Van Norman Street in Thunder Bay. Regional services continue to be delivered from Dryden, Marathon, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.