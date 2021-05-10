Fort Frances – POLITICS – Fort Frances City Council has made a positive step forward.

Councillor Douglas Judson says, “Council in Fort Frances has decided to rename Colonization Road West “Sunset Drive” and Colonization Road East “Agamiing Drive”.

“Agamiing is Anishinaabemowin for “at the shore”. Sunset is a nod to local tourism marketing and our local Métis community”.

Judson states, “The names were sourced from public submissions and will be put in place on January 1, 2022”.

One of the signs for Colonization Road will be donated to the Fort Frances Museum, one to the Manitou Mounds, and one to the Canadian Museum of Human Rights.