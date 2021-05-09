Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It’s Sunday, Mother’s Day. To all the mom’s out there today, it is your day, enjoy it.



For all of us, the Stay-at-Home order continues. That means keeping to your social bubble, keeping kindness, love and respect at the top of the priority list in your circle and in your life.

Its not easy, there is a fair amount of trauma and stress out there. Take the time during this lockdown – which it is starting to look like could be continued into June, to learn something new, to gain new skills, to improve yourself – the truth is simple, you can do this. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -2 this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies are cloudy. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High of +9.

Tonight, we are calling for mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of -2. Wind chill -6 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is at the freezing mark in Sioux Lookout this morning. Skies are cloudy. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h. High for Sunday will be +7.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue through the day, becoming partly cloudy this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of -3. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Sandy Lake Weather

It is -1 under cloudy skies in Sandy Lake. There is a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries early this morning.Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High +6. Wind chill -5 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Lowovernight will be -7. Wind chill -10 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

Skies are mainly clear this morning but we will see increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind are going to be from the northeast 20 km/h. Sunday’s high will be +10. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be -2. Wind chill -6 overnight.