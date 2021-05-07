Thunder Bay = NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious assault that happened on the southside of the city on Thursday evening.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a disturbance in the 400 block of Archibald Street South just after 7PM EDT. on Thursday, May 6.

Members of the Emergency Task and Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Units were also called to the scene.

A Toronto man was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his serious injuries. Those injuries are believed to have been sustained during an assault.

Further investigation by officers revealed a firearm was involved in this incident.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are now involved in the investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.