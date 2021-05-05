Worker injury, defective or ineffective packaging materials and contamination or waste can lead to loss of product. Growers can address the above issues using bulk packaging materials. It is much cheaper and safer to use them. Purchase bulk packaging at Verde Trader. Here are the benefits of bulk packaging for agricultural business:

Keeping Products Pest Free and Dry

Polypropylene, used to make bulk packaging materials, protects the contents of the products from moisture because it resists water. It also prevents mold and mildew growth. Polypropylene not only resists water. It also stops odors from passing through the bulk bags when transporting or storing them. This packaging feature makes it possible to deliver quality products to the consumer or customer.

Furthermore, pests cannot invade and damage agricultural products inside bulk polypropylene bags. Pests, such as vermin, insects, can decrease profits because they can cause product loss. Farmers can use bulk packaging, such as BOPP bags, to prevent infestation and mitigate their losses.

Durable and Flexible

One of the most important features of bulk packaging is strength and durability. Advanced packaging materials can go the distance, so they are perfect for transporting products over a long distance.

Bulk bags are great storage containers, so they are perfect for storage. Using tear-resistant materials helps to avoid spilling or damaging products and items in the agricultural industry.

Bulk packaging materials can fit multiple agricultural products because they come in various sizes and shapes. It is safe to use bulk packaging to ship and store products, such as fertilizers, seeds, crops, and many more.

Additionally, it is easy to print clearly on bulk packaging options, such as BOPP bags. Farmers can use them to identify their agricultural products in transport and storage. Printing the bags does not weaken their strength.

Eco-Friendly Protection

Farmers can use bulk containers and bags to protect their crops, such as delicate vegetables, nuts, barley, and wheat. Products, inside bulk packaging options, cannot get crushed or marred during transport. Using bulk packaging options is friendly to the environment.

Companies do not harvest trees to make eco-friendly bags and the production of these bags produces little waste to the environment. They use sustainable or recycled materials to make these bags.

It is also possible to recycle or reuse these bulk packaging options. These bags are durable, so they can help save the environment. Choosing the right packaging protects the land, ensuring the land provides crops for farmers for several years into the future.

4. Improve Worker Safety

It is risky to ship and store large and bulky products, putting workers at risk. Workers can strain their backs as they lift large bags and drums. Farm accidents can lead to temporary or permanent loss of the ability to work. Chronic pain and injury are usually caused by repetitive hard labor. Unhealthy practices can negatively impact farm productivity and workers.

It is possible to delegate the moving and lifting to mechanical equipment, such as pallet jacks, hoists, forklifts, etc., by using durable bulk bags with loop and handle options. Companies can automate their production and transport processes using standard bulk packaging. It is easy to control the standard bulk packaging from a safe distance. They can reduce risk from the workers. Using processes requiring less labor reduces costly accidents.

Weight Cost With Value

It is cheap to use materials, such as polypropylene, to produce bulk packaging. Farmers can use these bags for a long time because they are durable and reusable. It is easy to fill them because of their bulk packaging features, so they can save workforce, energy, and time. They can reduce waste in the process. They are beneficial to growers because they can handle heavy products, such as gravel and sand, and still maintain material integrity.

These factors increase the value of bulk packaging options. Bulk packaging options can save growers money and lower their production costs because of their greater reliability, efficient filling potential, longer life, and lower cost. They can boost the bottom line of the growers because of less spoilage and spillage during filling, storage, and transport.