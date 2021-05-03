Weather Advisories in Effect

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Just when you start thinking we are out of winter weather, old man winter seems to drag us back in again.



There are weather advisories in effect this morning which likely will impact travel in Western Ontario.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for later this afternoon through tonight.

Rain is expected to become mixed with or fully transition to snow this afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are likely by later tonight, with the highest amounts expected between Savant Lake and Lake Nipigon. Road conditions may become quite poor, especially this evening as temperatures fall to near or below the freezing mark. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.

Our region continues, as does all of Ontario with the Stay-at-Home Order and Provincial Lockdown.

This also means practicing social distancing, staying in your social bubble, and being kind and respectful toward each other.

There were a record 900 patients in hospital Intensive Care Units due to COVID-19 reported on Saturday. Of those people in ICU units, 615 were breathing with the help of a ventilator, this number was down from 637 on Saturday.

Provincially we have work to do. Of course we can do this, we can win the battle against COVID-19. We can do this for one simple reason, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +6 at 06:00 am EDT in Thunder Bay. The weather service says that it will be cloudy this morning with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers later this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be from the east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High for Monday will be 8.

Tonight there will be periods of rain becoming mixed with snow after midnight. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be +2.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is +5 in Sioux Lookout this morning to start your week. There will be periods of rain mixed with snow. Winds will become northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. The temperature will be falling to plus 2 this morning then steady.

Tonight the forecast is for snow flurries or rain showers this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight +1.

Neskantaga First Nation Weather

It is -2 to start the morning in Neskantaga. There will be increasing cloudiness with a 70 per cent chance of light snow or rain late this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High for Monday of 8. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see periods of light snow with amounts of up to 2 centimetres. Low minus 1.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 6 in Kenora to start the morning. Periods of rain will be ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h this morning. Temperature steady near 4.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low minus 1.