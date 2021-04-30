Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious assault that took place in a residential area on the city’s south-side early on Friday morning.

Officers were originally dispatched to the area of Limbrick Street and Redwood Avenue just before 3 am EDT on Friday, April 30 following reports of an injured male.

When officers arrived they located an adult male who had sustained serious injuries. His injuries are believed to be the result of an assault.

The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in this investigation.

Further information will be provided to media at a later time.

If you have information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.