Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Here we are the last day of April. Ontario continues under the provincial lockdown and provincial stay-at-home order. Travel restrictions remain in effect at the Ontario / Manitoba provincial boundary.

Some Friday thoughts, it takes courage to follow the restrictions put in place to protect people from COVID-19. While it is certainly easier without those restrictions, the result of ignoring them is people are dying.

Practice kindness, respect, and strive today and into the weekend to learn new things, and expand your mind.

You can do this! “You’re Beautiful”.



Thunder Bay Weather

It is right at the freezing mark this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies are clear. We are headed to a daytime high of 13. Winds are becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There is a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low +5.

Saturday is going to be a warm and sunny day.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -2 in Sioux Lookout this morning headed to a high of 9. Sunny skies with wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon are forecast The wind chill is minus 7 this morning.

Tonight, we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 5.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is -8 headed to a Friday high of -4 in Washaho. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries are in the forecast. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The Wind chill near minus 15.

Tonight we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of snow flurries early this evening. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight will be -15. Wind chill -15 this evening and -23 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is -2 this morning to start your Friday in Kenora. Sunny skies are also greeting your Friday however there will be increasing cloudiness by this afternoon. Winds will become south 20 km/h gusting to 40 by this afternoon. High for the day will be 11. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Tonight, we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low +6 overnight.