Music producer Liam Dineen has come a long way since starting in the music business in 2004. He is working on one of his biggest projects to date and hopes to team up with a number of major artists on the piece of work. We hear from him to find out all about his plans and goals.

Millions of followers

Music producer Liam Dineen is worlds apart from most people when it comes to social media after accumulating millions of followers and developing a strong relationship with them.

Over the years, the 33-year-old’s following has grown to more than 8.5 million followers and they support him in everything that he does.

Liam, from Birmingham in the UK, can now release music independently due to his following. It is a wonderful position to be in, however, it took lots of hard work, dedication and patience.

He has built a solid relationship with his followers and attracted huge numbers to his page thanks to his content. But he will never take the support from his followers for granted and has vowed to continue working tirelessly to give them the content that they desire.

Stay humble

Liam also has crucial advice for young entrepreneurs or anybody hoping to emerge in the industry.

The music world is without a doubt one of the toughest to break into. With so much competition and choice for audiences, it is not an easy task for people aiming to gain a foothold in the industry.

Liam urges people to be humble and be willing to learn. With anything, it is fast changing so you have to keep up with the times so the best thing you can do is listen, ask for help when needed and take people’s advice.

Liam is mostly known for his mellow approach to music and his melodic style of piano playing.

But the piano is not the only instrument Liam likes to play, he is also a self-taught drummer and has played the drums in a backing band for two local rap groups in his late teens that went on to tour and do a few TV performances.

Unique attributes

Although he has achieved a huge amount in his career so far, Liam has firmly set his sights on hitting new goals in the future.

His future goals are to release an album independently by the end of 2021 and to have a few big artists feature on the album – although he will be keeping the features secret for the time being.

Another one of his top goals is to be financially stable to support himself and his family.

There are many unique attributes which set Liam apart from his competition. Hard work, dedication and consistency have been crucial in getting him to where he is right now.

Not only does he play the drums and the piano, he can also replicate any sound via plugins/VSTs so he is able to produce a full song on his own, while making it sound like a live band have been in to record it.

Turning point

Liam worked a 9 to 5 job and had a steady income. But he knew that he had to take a risk to be where he is today – and thankfully the risk paid off.

The turning point in his life was when he was able to quit his 9 to 5 job and support his family from an online business.

As well as his work life, Liam also acknowledges the importance of setting aside time for his passions in his free time – including spending time with his children, listening to music and running.

Anybody aiming to succeed must allocate time for their passions – never underestimate the importance of giving yourself time to recharge your batteries.

@LiamDineen

www.facebook.com/LiamDineen

www.youtube.com/LiamDineen