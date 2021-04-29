If you ever see someone wearing a hoody or a tee that bears little more detail than a tick neatly embroidered on the front, you will no doubt recognize it as clothing from Nike. This is just one example of the innate power that an immediately recognisable logo can possess and why promotional merchandise is a marketing option that should not be overlooked for those of you searching for new ways to grow your brand.

Recognisability is important, but so is spreading your brand’s reach in the first instance, an effort that promotional merchandise can help with in a big way. Here are some points you may wish to consider if you were thinking about utilising branded items to promote your business in time for expansion.

Developing a Presence

With so many businesses striving to stand out in the modern arena, it can be incredibly difficult to develop a memorable presence in the mindset of the consumer. Offering your customers branded merchandise is a fantastic way to help you work on this aspect of marketing, as it supplies people with a tangible object they can directly interact with. Plus, it will bear your logo and unique aesthetic, which can keep your business never too far out of sight.

Classic examples include custom printed trucker hats, a popular accessory for branded merchandise that can be easily designed, totally personalized, and cost-effectively produced.

Spreading the Word

Promotional merchandise is a good tool for spreading the word of your brand among customers and their friendship groups, which can be an ideal way of tapping into your core demographic.

It can be a way of generating natural traffic to your product and services. Plus, it can work in a similar fashion to renting out a billboard, with the exception being that branded merchandise can appear vastly more personal and tailor-made.

Customer Satisfaction

You may even wish to consider including promotional merchandise free alongside certain purchases. Consumers generally like free goods, especially if they feel as though they have capitalized on a special offer.

Moreover, this can work both ways, as your brand gets a boost to advertising efforts, and your customer gets some cool new clothing. At the same time, your customer can feel as though they are appreciated by your company, making promotional merchandise a winner that covers many different facets of a business.

Brand Loyalty

A crucial aspect of customer retention, a sense of brand loyalty can be nurtured through the use of promotional merchandise.

Merchandise that bears your logo can help convince customers to align with your brand alone by encouraging them to return to your specific products and services.

By reminding your customers that your brand did the trick once before, you may be able to start building on a loyal customer base that you can regularly appeal to when developing new products.

A Money Saver

A customer base that traverses the world adorned in your branded merchandise is a perfect example of low-cost advertising techniques that can reach out to generate organic footfall to your brand, making it a viable option for those of you looking to make the most out of your marketing budget.