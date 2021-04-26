Dreams come true when we overcome the challenges of reality. Challenges that push us to our limits force us to think out of the box and eventually help us become better versions of ourselves. Instagram star Jimmy Smack’s story is no different. Multi-talented and infinitely driven, he’s all set to build a legacy for himself.

Smacks was born in Harlem, New York and now calls Miami his home. He’s the first male millionaire of Onlyfans worldwide, a feat that catapulted his career beyond his imagination. Smacks is one of those rare people who aren’t shy about their achievements. And that’s because he knows what it took him to get out there, beyond past failures and prejudice, and finally reach the finishing line, sweating, out of breath but ecstatic. His confidence in his marketing skills and his ability to promote himself has made him a millionaire. He counts Jay Z, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, P Diddy, and Frame among the people he has met and knows. These are the people who inspired him to hold his ground, drop his guard and reach for the stars.

As an actor, musician, influencer, and marketing genius, Smacks has been and remains a family man first. For him, true joy and pride lie in “being able to support my family, indulge them and tell them to go out there and live it up. To be their hero is my biggest achievement, and I work to keep their smiles intact.”

Smacks is all about living your best life. His friends and family know him as someone who pushes himself. To those he loves and cares for, he urges them not to hold back their dreams or let reality shatter the hopes and goals they nurture. He’s a positive influence in the life of many and derives his strength from the love he receives. Here’s wishing Jimmy Smacks good luck and much success.