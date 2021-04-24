Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to Saturday. It is chilly and not really spring-like weather across much of the region.



A thought for the day, “Things get better when you finally figure out women are not made to be understood but to be loved.”

Take time today to reflect on what is important. Use love, kindness and respect for your family and friends. It is something you can do!

Remember, you have got this – “You’re beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -1 in Thunder Bay this morning. There will be periods of light snow which will end late this afternoon followed by cloudy skies. High for Saturday will be +3. That strong north wind is making being outside less than fun.

Tonight skies will be clearing late this evening. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -10 overnight with a wind chill at -13 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -9 this morning on the way to a high of +4 in Sioux Lookout for Saturday. Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. The wind chill -10 this morning.

Tonight, a few clouds will be rolling in. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -13 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is -10 this morning in Sachigo Lake. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Winds of up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill minus 21 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming west 20 near midnight. Low overnight of -9. Wind chill -16 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -6 to start your Saturday in Kenora. Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. High +5. Wind chill =10 this morning.

Tonight we are calling for a few clouds. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -12 overnight.